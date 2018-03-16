BENGALURU : Satisfy that middle-of-the-day or that post-hectic-work-day waffle cravings along with a milkshake at Bubblewrap Waffle Co. – waffles with an extra oomph.

On an early Friday evening, we went to this tiny place in Jayanagar to satiate our waffle cravings, tiny because it has only four tables, a common long standing table and a bench outside. However, the service was quick and the staff polite, so the crowd moved quickly. Food didn’t take long to arrive and the yumminess would make you gobble it up quicker than you can spell Bubble Wrap Waffle.

Our guilty indulgence started with milkshakes – Chocolate Peanut butter and Exotic Blueberry. The variety of milkshakes was great and the presentation just perfect. But we would have loved something thicker with more texture and less milky and the exotic factor was missing from the blueberry.

Next, we went for their savoury items. We tried the Margherita Pizza Waffle. The concept was as refreshing and so was the taste – a yummy waffle base with their signature barbeque sauce and cheese. It was perfect but, we would have given it extra points if it had a yummy tomato garlic sauce and basil. The Barbeque Sausage Waffwhich seemed better than the rest. The Chilly Cheese Waffdog and Smoked Chicken Waffdog were disappointing. The Chilly Cheese Waffdog had a hot dog wrapped in a waffle topped with barbeque sauce and cheese sauce. Their biggest strength – barbeque sauce – is also their biggest weakness as it is the same sauce they use in every dish.

Then came the moment we were waiting for – their dessert waffle. We were recommended their fastest moving ‘Hello Mellow’, which is available both as a regular waffle and a bubble wrap waffle. We had it as a regular waffle and we were in waffle heaven. It is the perfect remedy to lift any mellow’s mood. All the elements – the smoked marshmallows, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, ice cream and all those sprinklers create a burst of different flavours.

Finally, we ended our dessert indulgence with the Fruit Explosion in a bubble wrap waffle. The experience of having it bubble wrap style was amazing but we were not very thrilled with the taste. There were too many berries and too many contradictions in the flavours, leaving our taste bud extremely confused.

Overall, it’s a must go to place for their heavenly desserts and innovative food concepts.

Approx. cost for two: `400