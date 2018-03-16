BENGALURU : Music artistes Shadow and Light will be performing in the city. They will be presenting tracks from their new album Sabar. The duo decided to keep just eight tracks for their third album so that it doesn’t become an ‘information overload’ for their listeners.

In a quick chat with City Express, vocalist Pavithra Chari talks about their new album and journey so far.

Could you tell us about your new album?

The whole album flows through a strong narrative. We’ve written about themes such as gratitude, solitude, contempt, grief and love. Musically, it’s got heavy influences of RnB, jazz rock, and Hindustani classical. All the eight tracks are written in Hindi. We decided to keep it to eight songs so that it doesn’t become and information overload for our listeners. We may release a few singles later in the year.

Your inspiration for the album?

Different situations that have touched me or influenced my thinking have inspired this album. There are strong narratives that lead the songs and they are a result of my observations of everyday things, of questioning everything that happens around me and rarely finding answers to them. We have also found inspiration in our patience and hard work in making this project what it is today.

Why do you call yourself shadow and light? How did this music collaboration happen?

It happened without the intention of becoming a band/live performance act. Anindo and I met through an audition and remained in touch. Our first song was technically meant to be my vocal demo, that inspired Anindo to make an arrangement over it. One thing led to another and here we are, three albums and close to a 100 performances old! Shadow and Light were the opening words of our first song. Philosophically, it encompasses everything in the universe, the idea of duality and contrast, all of which reflect in our music.

About your performance in city?

It is the album launch of our third album Sabar. We are looking forward to playing all eight tracks and speaking about the narratives and background stories that led to their creation. We are very proud of the result of one and a half years of hard work and can’t wait to share it with all of you. We will be joined by Steve Peter on bass and Aveleon Giles vaz on drums.

Live

performance

Where: BFlat Bar

When: March 17

(The album Sabar has been released on music app Saavn)