BENGALURU : Although we may not realise it but a number of the most common food we eat today such as kebabs, rotis and stews have come from the Mesopotamian era that comprises of present day Iraq, Kuwait, parts of Saudi Arabia as well as the Turkish-Syrian border. Bringing back this ancient and exotic taste of a bygone time, the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is hosting a food festival called ‘The Tastes of Mesopotomia’. The fest is on till Sunday at the Persian Terrace restaurant.

For starters or as they say in Persian, the Mezze, we began with a platter comprising of two breads - pita and another made of sumac powder (a spice commonly used in the Middle East). The Beirut hummus and marinated olive salad complemented the breads rather well. This was followed by an assortment of kebabs most notable of which was the Kebab Shariah Lahmialdaan - lamb ribs marinated with rosemary and various Arabian spices. The Samak Harara Kebab, charcoal grilled fish marinated with lemon juice and chill paste and Kebab I Rubian, charcoal grilled prawn added different layers to the starters.

For the main course, the Fasanjan, a lamb stew made of pomegranate and walnut were served with two different kinds of rice. There is also a vegetarian equivalent of the dish. One could also opt for the Assyrian White Bean Stew to go with the rice. For desserts, the restaurants served the Baklava, Bamieh, a kind of Persian doughnut, date ice-cream, kiwi fruit and strawberry. The icing on the dessert was however, the date pie with its rich taste and just the right amount of sweetness. Approx cost for two: `2,700