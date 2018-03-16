BENGALURU : I have never been a huge fan of the month of ‘March’.

I know what you’re thinking. That months are not apparel put up on display at malls to like and dislike. But hear me out - there’s a reason for my distrust in March. I have always been of the opinion that the month brings with it unwanted pressure. Look at the name of the month to begin with – March. Unlike ‘April’, which sounds like a tropical fruit, or ‘May’ which sounds like the quote of a lazy guy. March – there is a sense of purpose to it, a discipline, a routine. It’s not a stroll, it’s not a walk in the park – it’s a march.

April in comparison, has always been kinder. It signals the arrival of mangoes, summer vacations, and blockbuster movies in cinema halls. February, doesn’t have too much going for it, but at least has the decency to pass us by quickly. March is the month of torture. I grew up in hot and humid Odisha, and for us, our fall was when people fell to sunstrokes. Our spring was when the road was so hot that you had to sprint across the melting tar.

For a student, March is the month of revision and examinations. It is the season when parents decide that the solution to your weakness in Maths lies in disconnecting cable television. You’d think the curse of March only affects children and minors. And you’d be wrong. For a grown up, March brings with it the financial year end. That time when you pay for financial sins committed throughout the year. The month of missed bonuses, promised hikes, and imaginary compensations. It’s the time you regret taking three days off to visit Goa, and regret buying that large plate of pomfret fish that you paid for with your credit card. It’s the month of reviews, ratings, and reconciliation with your boss.

It is also the month of the taxman, and you notice your salary evaporate even before it gets into your pocket. As a stand-up comedian, it’s the month when I convince my CA that there is a point to my existence. It is also the month when I have to call up clients and plead with them to process payment for shows that I performed in the previous millennium. If these worries weren’t enough, the Aadhaar monster has also been thrown in the ring to spice things up this year. Incessant reminders from the government, my bank, telecom provider, betel shop owner, and neighbourhood cats. Reminders to link my Aadhaar number to my bank, my telephone number, and my ancestors’ DNA.

I was doing some research into the origins of the month and found out that the month is named after Mars – the Roman god for war. Which probably makes sense. March is the month where everybody is at war; with those around them, above them, under them, and inside them. It is a dreadful month for students, grownups, employers, employees, Nirav Modi, and Punjab National Bank employees.

Everybody is at war in the month of March.