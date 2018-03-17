BENGALURU: A junior level official working at the BU Examinations Department has been sent back to the administration department for allegedly misbehaving with girls who visited the university to air their grievances. Based on a written complaint from several students, the registrar (evaluation) has taken the action.

According to officials, junior assistant T Madhu Kumar took mobile numbers of students who came to visit and allegedly sent them lewd messages.

Prof Shivraju, registrar (evaluation) of Bangalore University said, “I received a complaint from the students, following which I relieved him from my department immediately.”