BENGALURU: Unhappy taxi drivers signed up with aggregators in the city are contemplating joining an indefinite strike from midnight on Sunday which is being planned across major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and others.

Their revenue has not seen an improvement in spite of the state government notifying minimum fares that aggregators will have to charge per kilometre. The nation-wide strike by drivers working with companies like Ola and Uber is to work out a mechanism where they will be able to meet their monthly expenses in light of falling revenues and decreased commissions.

Besides falling wages, drivers are also angry about the companies allegedly giving preference to company-owned cars instead of driver-owned vehicles.

However, while the strike could see participation by individuals, it is unlikely to be supported by unions in the city. “Drivers are already struggling to earn money daily. We don’t want to impose another strike on them,” said Tanveer Pasha, president of the OTU Drivers and Owners Association.

“There are some conditions that need to be worked out and these will be done. I will meet them again on Saturday and iron out any pending issues,” transport commissioner B Dayananda told The New Indian Express.