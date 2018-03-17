BENGALURU: Commuters in the city are a forgetful lot when it comes to taking cabs on weekends. For the second year in a row, the city emerged at the top of the list of most forgetful cities in the Asia Pacific region in cab aggregator Uber’s annual Lost and Found Index. According to Uber, ‘weekend shenanigans’ was responsible for Bengalureans losing a variety of items, some expected, and some very unique items in Uber cabs last year.

The findings, based on lost reports filed by customers through the app, also list India ahead of countries like Australia and the Philippines in terms of forgetfulness. After Bengaluru, New Delhi emerged as the second most forgetful city followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“We’ve all been there and experienced that moment of panic when we first realized that we’ve misplaced an important, or even sentimental, personal item. India has emerged as the most forgetful country in APAC and Bengaluru continues to be the most forgetful city,” said Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India & SA.

For Bengaluru, the morning after the ride, around 6 am was the most common time to report an item as lost. The second most popular time slot was post lunch between 1 PM and 4 PM. The company attributed this to early morning rides and sluggishness post lunch when people often forgot their belongings in the cabs. September 2, 9 and 16 were the most forgetful days in Bengaluru with the maximum items reported on these days.

Some of the more unique items that city commuters forgot in cabs in 2017 included wedding albums, lehengas worth Rs 20,000, 2 cheques worth Rs 25,000 and even an LCD TV.