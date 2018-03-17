BENGALURU: THE Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner’s office at Gorguntapalya, which initiated conciliation proceedings between the BMRCL management and the employees on Friday, in connection with the indefinite strike call on March 22, has posted the next hearing to March 19. The stalemate between the two sides continued with both sticking to their stands.

Executive Director, Finance, Deepa Kotnis and legal officer of BMRCL and Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union vice president Suryanarayana Murthy and Legal adviser Leelakrishnan took part.

Sandeep V, Assistant Labour Commissioner told TNIE, “We have adjourned the hearing to March 19 at 11.30 am.” Leelakrishnan told TNIE that BMRCL had requested them to defer their strike by 15 days. “We are willing to call off the strike if they recognise our Union and fulfil our demands,” he said.

BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “We have been called for a hearing on Monday. Let us wait for the outcome.”