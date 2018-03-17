BENGALURU: After being criticised severely on social media as well as at the Nirbhaya awards event on March 9, former DG&IGP H T Sangliana on Friday said that he had not made any of his controversial statements with the intention of demeaning or hurting the sentiments of anyone.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Friday, the former top cop said that his remarks had been taken in the wrong context. Over the past few days, the comment, along with another statement by Sangliana in which he said that women who were attacked and overpowered should surrender and follow up the case later in order to be safe, has generated a lot of criticism on social media.

“I have four daughters and I made this statement based on my experience. It is simple advice that I gave, what is wrong with it?” he questioned.

However, his comments were severely criticised by D Roopa, a serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who was present at the event to receive an award for her work. “The statement is absolutely condemnable and insensitive. It is quite shocking that he is defending his statement that the best method for women facing rape is to surrender.”

She went on to say that in many cases, the victims were murdered after being raped. “How can he suggest something like that? His statement is not acceptable at all,” said IGP Roopa, currently posted as Additional Commandant General of Home Guards and Ex-officio Additional Director of Civil Defence.

Commenting on the former DGP’s stand, Jyothi A, president of the National Federation of Indian Women, Karnataka State, said, “This is indicative of the ugly societal mindset at large, which looks at women as commodities. This needs to be corrected as a priority for a better society. It is horribly painful to hear such insensitive remarks from a senior bureaucrat and politician.”

Sangliana was a guest at the event to honour women for their work in key role areas of social activism bringing about progressive change. Nominees included Roopa D Moudgil, Gabielle Reilly, Sowmya Reddy, Rini Ralte, Fathima Asif, Kulsum Wahab, Sameera Fernandes and Roopa Sharma.

Several well-known women’s rights activists also attended the event and many were offended to the point of wanting to walk out immediately after Sangliana made his comments.

Rini Ralte, an activist committed to women’s rights, said she met Sangliana after the event and asked him to clarify his statement. “He said that he had no intention to portray women in a negative manner, especially Nirbhaya’s mother. He said that he was sorry that he had been misunderstood.”