BENGALURU: A PU II student allegedly committed suicide by hanging after her mother did not allow her to attend a birthday party in Kempe Gowda Nagar in South Bengaluru, on Thursday night. The deceased is Arpitha K (18), a resident of Nanjappa Layout, and a commerce student at a private college in Banashankari.

A senior police officer said, “On Thursday evening, Arpitha got ready to attend her friend’s birthday party. She informed her mother Chandrika about it. But Chandrika stopped her and advised her to prepare for the ongoing exams.

Upset over this, she went inside the room, which is on the first floor, and locked herself. Chandrika, who takes home tuitions in the ground floor, after wrapping it up, went to check on her daughter. Even after repeated knocks, Arpitha did not respond.

Chandrika immediately alerted her husband Keshavamurthy. He broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. She has not left any suicide note. Police are investigating.