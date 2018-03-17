BENGALURU: A 29-year-old accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case committed suicide by hanging at his house in Hennur police limits. It is alleged that a person from the survivor’s family demanded `10 lakh from him to withdraw the case, and that drove him to take the extreme step. The deceased is Muraliraj, a resident of Rajanna Layout. He was a daily wage worker.

Police said that Muraliraj was arrested in connection with a POCSO case in 2016 by the Hennur police. He was in judicial custody and was released on bail three months ago. On Monday night, he committed suicide. His wife, Lalitha, in her complaint has stated that her husband had gone for the court hearing in connection with the case against him on March 2.

There, one Manjunath had allegedly demanded `10 lakh from him to withdraw the case and threatened that he will make him languish in jail for many years. This had pushed Muraliraj into depression and he was worried that he will have to go to jail again, and thus committed suicide.

“Based on the complaint filed by his wife, we have registered a case against Manjunath for abetment of suicide. We are investigating to know how Manjunath was related to the survivor. He will be summoned for questioning,” Hennur police said.