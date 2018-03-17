BENGALURU: Congress leader and MP M Veerappa Moily’s tweet slamming the alleged nexus between Public Works Department Minister H C Mahadevappa and contractors in selection of Congress candidates for the Assembly election created a flutter in the political circles on Friday. By the time Moily claimed that his account was hacked and deleted the tweet, the damage was done.

The tweet from Moily’s official handle @moilyv stated: “INC needs to solve money in politics. We can’t afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections.” It was tweeted at 10.01 pm on Thursday. By Friday afternoon, it had 348 Retweets 470 Likes. Some appreciated him for speaking “truth”, while others questioned his move.

The tweet which gave credibility to allegations of politician-contractor nexus in Siddaramaiah government and PM’s 10% commission government remark left Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other state Congress leaders embarrassed. The Moily “bomb” exploding just hours before the start of AICC Plenary Session in Delhi triggered many theories of speculation on the forces behind it and the purpose.