BENGALURU: The second day of rains on Friday brought a brief respite from the heat, dragging the minimum temperature forecast to below 20 degrees Celsius and the daytime temperatures to around 31 degrees C from the prevailing 33 degrees C last week.

Due to thunderstorms, Kempegowda International airport also saw several flights being delayed, with at least 7 flights diverted to Chennai and Kochi between 6.57 PM and 7.35 PM.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the average rainfall across the city was 14.5 mm, with the highest recorded rainfall at 62.5 mm. Traffic on several arterial roads and the central business district was affected as water-logging was reported on main roads.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials said five cases of tree-fall and branch-breaking were reported from Malleshwaram, Vidyapeeta, Jagjivanram Nagar, R T Nagar and Jayanagar. Some cases of houses being flooded were reported from C V Raman Nagar, K P Agrahara and other places. There was severe water logging in JP Nagar, Dollars Colony, at IPS quarters and the fire department spent two hours pumping water out of the locality.

Cloudy skies will continue over Bengaluru over the next 24 hours, with rain and thundershowers forecast for Bengaluru urban and rural areas by the Meterological centre. Electricity consumers in the city faced power cuts for the second day in a row. Around 340 complaints were lodged.

The heavy rain on Friday evening also brought down a coconut tree onto the railway tracks which in turn delayed six trains running between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The trains were delayed for different durations ranging from 45 minutes to 70 minutes. Normalcy in operations was restored after the “obstruction” was removed.