BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 151 bottles of a banned syrup at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday night and arrested one person.

The arrested person was travelling to Kuwait from Bengaluru. The accused was carrying Phensedyl syrup bottles. Phensedyl cough syrup is used for cough, common cold, itchy throat and skin, etc. It contains Codeine Phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time. It is highly addictive and commonly misused. The drug was banned in 2016.

According to NCB officials, the banned syrup is suspected to be sourced from Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been handed over to judicial custody after preliminary investigations.