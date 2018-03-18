BENGALURU: A total of 593 students graduated from IIM-Bangalore on Saturday. Among the graduating students this year, eight have been awarded gold medals. Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group and Shriram Group, was the chief guest. In his address, Piramal said, for any individual to be successful, a few life lessons were vital.

“First, there should be a deep driving desire, followed by action and deed, which in turn will make and fashion your destiny. If you are passionate about something, you will develop the will and ability to do it. That has been the kernel of thought in our group too”.

IIM-B director G Raghuram said, “Follow your dreams and do see how a larger contribution to society can fit into that. And come back, as often as you can.” He said the institute had launched four centres over the past year — The Centre for Management Communication, India-Japan Study Centre, Israel Centre and The Centre for Teaching and Learning.

Board member N S Raghavan, who is also a patron of IIM-B’s incubation hub NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning, also spoke. “In both the post graduate programmes (Executive Post Graduate Programme) at IIM-B, women constitute almost 30% of the class. This is very heart-warming and I do hope that this number will continue to grow in the coming years.”