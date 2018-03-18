BENGALURU: Days after he was pulled up by the Karnataka High Court for the manner in which he had written the discharge summary for Vidvat L, Dr Anand Krishna, the treating doctor at Mallya Hospital, issued a media statement on Saturday. He defended his discharge summary and said that he was not aware of the contents of the medical records that were produced in the court and so would not comment on them.

“It is highly improbable for anyone to pass derogatory remarks against me if they have had an occasion to study the discharge summary, which has been prepared with reference to the entire case sheet and my professional opinion of patient Vidvat L,” the statement he issued on Saturday, stated.

Dr Anand had been criticised by Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar at a bail hearing for Mohammed Nalapad, the son of MLA N A Haris, who allegedly beat up Vidvat at a cafe in UB City on February 17. Justice Kumar had observed that the doctor had ‘exceeded his limits’ while quoting from a section of the discharge summary which said no untoward incident had taken place.

It was a reference to the allegation that Mohammed and his friends had barged into the emergency ward of Mallya Hospital after the assault in Farzi Cafe, to threaten Vidvat and his brother against filing a police complaint.While stating that he was not commenting on the court’s observation, Dr Anand claimed, “My statements in the discharge summary, that is issued by me, will stand vindicated on perusal of the entire case sheet.”

The statement issued on Saturday did not bear the letterhead of Mallya hospital, a fact which he said was because it was made in his personal capacity. According to sources, Dr Anand is also facing an internal enquiry in the hospital as he had spoken to the media about Vidvat extending his stay in the hospital despite being fit to be discharged.