BENGALURU: With the start-up bug steadily biting people across the country, it is only natural that the brightest management graduates also want to have their own firms. The graduates of IIM-Bangalore have some interesting ideas. The career path of Pratik Anand (25), who completed the PG Programme in Management, could have been very different, had it not been for his whimsical decision to write CAT just because his roommate did. Anand not only qualified, he came first in his batch.

Anand was also an academic tutor at IIM, and taught Analytics to over 100 students of the PGP 2017 batch. Anand wants to incorporate a start-up in the edu-tech or health-tech sector in future, and wants to improve the quality of primary education using technology.

Another topper is Richa Valechha (27), first rank holder in the PG Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM). While working at a data analytics firm, she got interested in the development space. To take that forward, she intends to incorporate a start-up after a few years. Being a national-level tennis player, she wants to work in the sports sector.

Sunil Kumar Vaya (45) became the gold medalist for best all-round performance in the PG Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM). Currently the senior general manager of finance and strategy at Bosch, Sunil had to juggle his work with the rigorous weekend course. Sunil hopes his learning from the course would take him to the top of the corporate world, and also dreams of completing a PhD some day.

Gold Medallists

Jigar Doshi, EPGP

Pragya Dalmia, EPGP

Pratik Anand, PGP

Umang Mehta, PGP

V Vageesh, PGP

Gaurav Kumar, PGPEM

Sunil Kumar Vaya, PGPEM

Richa Valechha, PGPPM