BENGALURU: The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) has filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court regarding the 28% Goods & Services Tax (GST) levied on their turnover, due to which the club claims to be suffering heavy losses. Prior to the imposition of GST, the club paid service tax of 8%. The increased tax, along with the fact that no races were held for over four months last year due to non-renewal of licence, has put the club in a financial crisis.

Chief executive officer of BTC Harimohan Naidu said the club was being asked to pay tax on the turnover instead of just on the commission, and they had made representations to authorities highlighting this, but have not received any positive feedback.“Now we have filed a writ petition at the HC and challenge the Income Tax department. The relevant Act clearly says tax is levied on services rendered, which means only our commission should be taxed. We do not want to pay tax on something that does not belong to us,” Naidu said.

The strain on the club’s resources has also caused several other problems. Cost-cutting measures led to a strike by tote operators on March 9, there is an increase in illegal betting and fewer racers are showing up at the races, which was apparent at the winter Derby in February. Overall, Naidu said the turnover has dropped by 40-50%. Members have estimated that by 2018-end, the club will suffer a cumulative loss of `40 crore. “BTC has had a double whammy, as it suffered both from GST and non-renewal of licence,” a source at the club said.

The strike was organised after BTC decided to close the morning counters. A source said BTC was making a loss on these as they were earning around `20,000 per day but the club was paying `50,000 as salaries and rent. An agreement has been reached between both parties. “We have shut down smaller centres like those in Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, and have continued the major ones at Hyderabad and Mumbai. We hope to convince the operators to shut them too.”Illegal betting is also eating into the club’s revenue, and the club is taking help from the police.