Citizen Manju Thomas stood for her rights, literally, when a motorist illegally rode on the footpath and support for her poured in when video went viral. City Express finds that many pedestrians have been fighting this battle quietly, refusing to give way to speeding bikes and taking time to report violators to cops

BENGALURU: Last Wednesday, a pedestrian Manju Thomas stood stubbornly on the footpath and did not allow an erring two wheeler to ride over, near Corporation Circle. A video recording of this incident, taken by other citizens who joined her, went viral.

This violation in itself is not uncommon, but there is a growing resistance to loss of walker space. Few citizens have taken it upon themselves to stand for their rights as pedestrians, the most ignored group by authorities.Speaking to City Express, Manju says, “I have been doing this for four years now and started when I was a student in Christ College. The footpath between Forum, leading to St. Johns, would always have motorists illegally riding over. I would place stones lying nearby and form a barricade across the width of the pavement.”

The drivers either smile or start swearing, honking, ultimately giving up and returning to the road. Other pedestrians, who have stood their ground, agree with Manju.Traffic police cite shortage of personnel, when asked about lawbreakers going scot-free. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) says, “We have shortage of manpower and cannot have cops standing on the footpath, as they have to be at traffic junctions. BBMP must add barricades into their footpath design. We manage to penalise the violators sometimes but it is not possible always. They do try to argue with us when we impose spot fines. They believe the traffic cop has some penalty target to meet.”

Manju says that keeping violators in check is not new to her. “I do this every other day but this was the first time it turned into a heated argument, inviting onlookers. The most common responses are, 'I am in a hurry to go somewhere', 'is this your father’s road?' and 'I don’t listen to non-Kannadigas',” Manju says.

Pavan Kumar who backed her up along with his colleague, posted the video on Facebook. They are heard saying, even if she budges, “we will not budge”. “I understood she stands there everyday after her work for an hour and guides all two wheelers to take the road instead of footpath,” Kumar wrote in his post.

Fights can get dirty

Not everyone wins support of onlookers. Another citizen Indira says, “I was walking on the 100 feet road footpath in Indiranagar and stopped a motorist riding on it. His logic was that it is broad enough. I tried to explain that crores of taxpayers’ money is spent on its construction and it is dangerous for walkers.”

However, onlookers did not take her side and she eventually had to give way to the motorist.

Jyoti Kalapa, another citizen who makes sure to step in, says, "I do this every day because footpath riding is rampant in the city, especially between 5 and 8 pm, when people are returning from office. Most of the time, they don't agree which is when I block their path. Very few co-operate. Some go back on the road, ride past me and climb onto the footpath again. They can get aggressive and it is not pleasant to get into arguments but we have to try"

Both Indira and Manju say installing barricades on the footpath, alongside the road is the best solution. Increasing the fine by traffic police would also help greatly, they say.Jyoti points out that commercial establishments often remove the barricades to allow illegal parking by customers.

No one will escape his eagle eye

Though Ramachandran Keerthiyil has not stopped a motorist, he regularly notes down license plate numbers to report it to the traffic police. He has even withstood threats. "I was walking with my son on the pavement at 7.30am. A man was riding his bike on the same footpath. I took a picture of the licence plate. He followed us around, came up to me and tried to intimidate me. He tried to make me delete it." Ramachandran says.

Others share their tales

Comments poured in on the social post on Manju Thomas’ brave act, with several walkers narrating their own experiences of having stood for their rights. A comment by Pallavi Kale read, " I have been doing this same thing for years...at times even holding my children's hands firmly at, daring the motorcyclists. I wish I too had some onlookers who had come to support. It was so difficult to walk safely on the footpath with 2 little children. I was fed up as a pedestrian and as a mother! We all need to do this on the footpaths and form a human chain if possible.