BENGALURU: A gang of unidentified men allegedly kidnapped a 28-year-old working woman when she was standing near her apartment at Kasavanahalli near Bellandur on Sunday night. She was later found in an unconscious state at an isolated place in the wee hours of Monday. Sexual assault is suspected, but it has not been confirmed yet as the police are still waiting for the medical report. The victim is not ready to give her statement to the police.

A senior police officer said, “The victim who works as a teacher in a private educational institute sustained multiple injuries in the incident and was admitted to St John’s hospital. She was discharged after the treatment. Bellandur police along with four special teams are looking out for the gang based on the registration number of the car provided by an eyewitness.”

“Around 9.15 pm, the victim was walking outside the apartment when three men forced her to sit in a Indica white colour car. She kicked the door to escape but could not succeed. A couple of residents who noticed the incident immediately called the police control room. Around 4.30 am, cab driver Chandregowda found the woman in an unconscious state and informed the police,” the officer added.

“The victim’s mother told police that she had a fight with her over a trivial issue before she went downstairs. When police approached the victim at St. John’s Hospital, she refused to say anything. Her mother also claimed that it is not a kidnap case and the victim returned home herself. Based on the eyewitness and CCTV footage, a case of kidnapping has been filed and further investigation is on,” said the police officer.

An eyewitness, who is also the member of a residents welfare association, told The New Indian Express that soon after she was loaded into the car, she began to scream and kicked the doors to get out. But the gang managed to escape with her. A few residents chased the car, but in vain.According to police sources, the accused men might be known to the victim and hence she is trying to protect them. One of them is said to be her friend who hails from Shivamogga.