BENGALURU:Tuesdays with the Bard Urban Solace is celebrating International Women’s Day, 2018. With the theme 'PressForProgress', the evening will be all about 'Poetry from the Heart', with 10 women taking the stage and using their talents to express their feeling and emotions through written word — purely unedited.

Some of the performers audiences will get to listen to include: Lolo — A former MBA student who also writes a lot of poetry, most of which are confessions of the alternate lives that she would have loved to live, and the emotions that cannot be expressed other than in verses; Dr Kathryn Hummel — author of four volumes of poetry and winner of the Melbourne Lord Mayor’s Dorothy Porter Award for poetry (2013); Amrita Chopde — a freelance graphic designer who believes words and ideas matter, and tries her best to achieve this in her work; Christina Daniels — a poet, writer, photographer, and corporate storyteller; Saranya Francis — a poet with two published anthologies to her credit, who is the recipient of The Bharat Award for Literature 2017 and the second place winner of the Rabindranath Tagore Award 2016; Kritika Gupta — who considers herself as a traveler, a person who feels from the heart before making any decisions, and writes avidly about nature, human relationships and inner management, and more.

After readings by the 10 featured poets, there will be an open mic for other visiting female poets to share their work or the works of any of their favourite female poets.The event is taking place today at Urban Solace - Cafe for the Soul, from 8pm-10pm.