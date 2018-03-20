BENGALURU: To manage emergency Metro operations for the entire Phase-I, BMRCL on Monday held a closed door meeting at Baiyappanahalli depot with employees of the Project Wing. Most of these 607 personnel will be deputed to different stations to manage them as part of its deployment plan. A circular to all the project staff declares “an emergency period” beginning from 5am of Wednesday to keep them in a state of readiness for the Thursday strike. These special duty staff have been posted as revenue managers, reach officers, station incharge, metro commandant and car officer.

Nearly 900 permanent employees of Operations and Maintenance Wing belong to the Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union which has given the strike call. In the meeting chaired by BMRCL Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance A S Shankar and Rolling Stock Director R M Dhoke, staff were divided into groups with each station set to be posted a specific number of personnel. “Our warm up session will begin on March 21,” confirmed a reliable source. Confirming the development, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “We have drawn staff from Projects, Finance and all our wings to help us run the operations. Each coach will have a Metro staffer so that the public feels reassured.”

Trains will only be run by trained and certified loco pilots. The MD said, “We have also held talks with the Home department and Police department and they will be providing us tight security. We are fully geared up to manage any eventuality.” Insisting that BMRCL was not going “to give in to pressure tactics”, the MD cautioned that those who will take part in the strike will face the prospect of dismissal, criminal prosecution and other disciplinary action.