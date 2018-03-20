Tangerine

By Christine Mangan

Pages: 320

Tangerine carries with it, a whiff of the 50’s era and a bit of suspense. Alice gets married after graduation and travels across the globe, to Morocco, to set up her new life. A year after she settles in, her ex-roomate visits, and stirs things up. After Lucy’s visit, Alice’s life is a lot like what it was, when she spent her four years in Bennington. From here onwards she does not know what her life holds for her. This book is a must-read for those who like to reminiscence about the nostalgic past.

Everyone Knows

You Go Home

By Natalia Sylvester

Pages: 334

By acclaimed author of Chasing The Sun, this novel is about immigration and the forgiving nature of one Mexican family. Isabel happens to meet her dead father-in-law on the first day of her wedding. Isabel and Martin happen to marry on the day Omar died. However, it is only Isabel who happens to communicate to Omar, and she is told about a long held family secret. It is a touching novel about a family that is willing to risk everything for a better life.

White Houses

By Amy Bloom

Pages: 320

In this novel you will encounter a different side to the renowned first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. This Historian fiction is narrated from the perpective of Roosevelt’s friend and lover, Lorena Hickok. From Washington, D.C. to Hyde Park, from a little white house on Long Island to an apartment on Manhattan’s Washington Square, this novel moves elegantly through multiple places and times. This book is partly romantic and partly historic and if you have taste for both, this is a must read.

Force of Nature

By Jane Harper

Pages: 329

This book centered around co-workers drama. A randomly selected group of employees are forced to go for a corporate trip, they stepped out on a wilderness retreat far outside Melbourne. Alice Martin cannot be found after this group of ladies return from a trip. This crime novel constantly flips between the perspective of police agent Aaron Falk and the actual events of the trip. A compelling question Jane Harper tends to ask throughout the ‘Force of Nature’ is: How well do you know your colleagues?