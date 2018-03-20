Have some summer fun
BENGALURU: Summer is fast approaching, and so is the heat and summer holidays! Don’t let the heat bog you down. Step out and join one of these summer camps – the city has a wide range of options to chose from. If you aspire to be an artist, painter or a scientist, pick up your confidence and learn something new.
Sketching Art Classes
By Bloom & Grow
Where: Koramangala
From April 14 to April 28
Book your tickets for `1000
In these classes a total of 15 hours will be devoted to teaching the fundamentals of drawing lines, shapes and forms. You will also be taught the intricacies of spacing, perspective, and texture.
Creative Summer Camp
By Lahe lahe
Where: Indiranagar
From April 9 to April 13
Book your tickets for `1,500
This is a space where children can explore the realms of acting, and help them discover their own individuality, weakness and strengths. The games and activities are geared towards helping children develop self confidence, indulge in creativity and enhance their imagination.
Holiday Pallete, Junior Bakers
By Konsult Art
Where: Konsult Art & Design Academy, East Bangalore
From April 9 to April 13
Book your tickets for `2,500
The junior baking class will be a practical hands on with the chef. The plans of this class ranges from one week to eight weeks.
Robotics Summer Camp
By Science Utsav
Where: Science Utsav, Jayanagar
From March 26 to April 6
Book your tickets for `3,700
Children are given the opportunity to learn, programming, commands, stem learning, making their own circuit, building their own bots, and are made to engage in many other such activities.
Summer
Robo Workshop
By Santosh Avvannavar
Where: Electronic City
When: April 2, From: 2pm - 5pm
Book your ticket for `900
The children will be taught to design a model, build an app, build a robot and many other technological concepts will be introduced to them.
The Little Artist: Creativity
from Clay
By Mud Effects
Where: Whitefield
On March 24
Book your tickets
for `350
This is a workshop for children between six years to twelve years. Instructor Ritu will teach them how to mould and model these clays.