BENGALURU: Summer is fast approaching, and so is the heat and summer holidays! Don’t let the heat bog you down. Step out and join one of these summer camps – the city has a wide range of options to chose from. If you aspire to be an artist, painter or a scientist, pick up your confidence and learn something new.

Sketching Art Classes

By Bloom & Grow

Where: Koramangala

From April 14 to April 28

Book your tickets for `1000

In these classes a total of 15 hours will be devoted to teaching the fundamentals of drawing lines, shapes and forms. You will also be taught the intricacies of spacing, perspective, and texture.

Creative Summer Camp

By Lahe lahe

Where: Indiranagar

From April 9 to April 13

Book your tickets for `1,500

This is a space where children can explore the realms of acting, and help them discover their own individuality, weakness and strengths. The games and activities are geared towards helping children develop self confidence, indulge in creativity and enhance their imagination.

Holiday Pallete, Junior Bakers

By Konsult Art

Where: Konsult Art & Design Academy, East Bangalore

From April 9 to April 13

Book your tickets for `2,500

The junior baking class will be a practical hands on with the chef. The plans of this class ranges from one week to eight weeks.

Robotics Summer Camp

By Science Utsav

Where: Science Utsav, Jayanagar

From March 26 to April 6

Book your tickets for `3,700

Children are given the opportunity to learn, programming, commands, stem learning, making their own circuit, building their own bots, and are made to engage in many other such activities.

Summer

Robo Workshop

By Santosh Avvannavar

Where: Electronic City

When: April 2, From: 2pm - 5pm

Book your ticket for `900

The children will be taught to design a model, build an app, build a robot and many other technological concepts will be introduced to them.

The Little Artist: Creativity

from Clay

By Mud Effects

Where: Whitefield

On March 24

Book your tickets

for `350

This is a workshop for children between six years to twelve years. Instructor Ritu will teach them how to mould and model these clays.