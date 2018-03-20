BENGALURU: Delhi Public School (DPS) on Mysore Road is a part of an internationally recognised chain of schools run under the aegis of Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi. The school is a sister school of DPS Whitefield and was established in the year 2014. The school is run under the able guidance and support of Annabelle Manwaring, the pro vice chairman of the ‘Praxy Fernandes Memorial Trust’, under which the school runs. The school is on 8 acres of land at Kumbalgodu, off Mysore Road. The greenery provides a beautiful learning environment for children without the roaring concrete infrastructure. A fast developing school which is crawling its fourth year of birth.

The junior block has 16 rooms with six wash rooms for boys and six washrooms for girls in the ground floor. The first floor consists of 16 rooms with six washrooms for boys and 6 wash rooms for girls. All classrooms are attached to courtyards that give children a feeling of being very close to nature. Learning is not restricted to the precincts of the classrooms. The vast area of playground has been used for a cricket court, football court, and volley ball court, basketball, kabaddi and athletics track. The laboratory, library, yoga room, medical emergency room, art room are sufficiently equipped.

The school encourages children from different socio-economic backgrounds with an aim to provide the best opportunities, which are affordable by an average middle class parent. One of the unique features of the school is that it encourages their student’s passion in which ever field they are interested. Passion club is formed to encourage student’s passions such as farming, trekking, nature club, theatre, culinary skills (cooking without fire), art of public speaking, etc. Students are also taught repair works in electric and electronic equipment during the next academic year.

DPSMR has created a learning forum ‘LITERATI’ with the neighbourhood schools, where classroom activities like spelling bees, caption writing, JAM (Literary topics) were conducted. DPSMR has a blend of non-formal education in a semi-structured setting. DPSMR is neither too unstructured nor much formalized in its academic instruction because they believe there is a need for both so that our children can offer their best to this world. There motto is: Reaching the stars in academics, sports, co-curricular and social activities.

Shashikala KV, principal, says, “It is a pleasure to work in such a free environment. Students are learning amid greenery where they hear to the music of the birds, leaves and gentle wind without smoke, dust and noise.” Manwaring adds, “Our motto is to help our students reach the stars in academics and co-scholastic activities.”