BENGALURU: This Sunday, the Japanese Consul General Takayuki Kitagawa walked down St Mark’s Road dressed as Momotaro or the Peach Boy, a folk hero who defeated marauding demons.The sporting diplomat was participating in the Manga Planet Cosplay Walk ‘18 — a unique initiative to promote Japanese pop culture in India — organised by the consulate. He said that he hopes to turn this road into something along the lines of Harajuku Street in Japan, where anime and manga fans meet.

A group of 30 cosplayers gathered on St Mark’s Road in the afternoon, and walked down the street a few hours later. They were dressed as their favourite Japanese anime characters.Three backdrops had been arranged in front of the hotel for photographs and there was a ‘cosplay try-out section’, for people to try costumes from animes such as Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z.