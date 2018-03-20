BENGALURU: Anita O is a class seven student at the Government Model Primary School, Bengaluru. For the past three months, classes at her school have been a bit different and a lot more exciting. Maths and science subjects are being followed by singing, lessons and training in Indian solfege and the history of significant songs, for the past three months. “I knew a bit about music before, but this the first time I am learning songs with ragas and notes. These lessons are very different from regular classes. I think singing and music lessons have helped me have more fun in school while also improving my concentration levels,” says Anita, adding, “I want more of these classes rather than science or math.” R Shivamma, principal of the school, says, “I am seeing positive changes in the children's attitude towards school after these music lessons started.”

Anita, and around 234 of her schoolmates, are getting two days of music lessons per week, thanks to the ‘SaPa in Schools’ programme, an initiative by Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), a city-based music academy. The programme has also been introduced in three other primary government schools in the city - Government Higher Primary School, Ramagondanahalli (with 118 students in the programme), Government Higher Primary School, Siddapura (57 students) and Government Higher Primary School, Nallurhalli (161 students).

Raghunandan Berkadavu is a music teacher and operations manager of the SaPa initiative, who coordinates lessons in all government schools."Our syllabus consists of core Indian Classical music, South Indian Classical, and Carnatic music, teaching basic exercises and training in notes, short and easy songs, teaching the meaning and history of significant songs that have had a social impact. Classes involve both theory and practical lessons. We teach in batches of 30 students for around 40 minutes. We will also teach instruments as well soon," he adds.

The programme is free, with the academy bearing all costs. It has also reached 20,000 children in Tamil Nadu, Kerela, and Telangana.Bindu Subramaniam, who founded the academy with her brother Ambi, says that music lessons should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of status or economic background. "For four years, we have been working with many schools being run by the NGO Parikrama.

The thought of including government schools was always on our minds. We plan to enroll more government schools," says Bindu. The programme also intends to give music teachers a viable livelihood. SaPa also joined hands with UNICEF and the World’s Largest Lesson to introduce and implement the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through the 10,000 deeds campaign.