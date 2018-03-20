BENGALURU: Award winning Syrian journalist, Zaina Erhaim was forced to be a war correspondent when the war came to her door steps.Bangladeshi blogger, Bonya Ahmed lost her husband when they were attacked by a group of religious fundamentalists. Her husband, Avijit Roy founded a Bangladeshi website, Mukta-mona, for rationalists.Indian journalist, Malini Subramaniam was forced to move away from her hometwon in Bastar after she reported on the human rights violation of the tribals in Chattisgarh.Velvet Revolution, produced by independent journalist and filmaker, Nupur Basu, is a collaborative effort of six women directors to document the narratives of women journalists from across the world, who paid a high price for speaking truth.

The 57-minute documentary was screened for the second time in the city, at British Council on Saturday. Velvet Revolution has been screened at multiple venues internationally- in Kathmandu, Kenya, Manila, Oslo, Montreal, New York, London and Louisville. And nationally- in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut, Shimla, and other places.

Nupur Basu, the executive producer and project director of the film, talks about the importance of breaking the silence on the psychological war that women journalists have to fight while doing their job. “In 2017, 62 journalists were killed globally, of which 10 were women. Women journalists are facing physical threats increasingly and being killed for doing their jobs but that they are also being trolled mercilessly on social media with threats of rape, kidnap of their children and physical harm…this shows that women journalists are being subjected to a psychological war. If journalists are killed and threatened, then society and democracy itself is being eroded.”

Highlighting the importance of screening such films in the present context, when killings of journalists and rationalist thinkers are on the rise, Nupur says, “When we premiered Velvet Revolution in March 2017 and started showing it around everywhere, we had never imagined that by September in the same year a prominent and well known journalist/editor Gauri Lankesh would be assassinated in this brutal manner in our own city! The increasing threat to women journalists that the documentary highlights, has tragically ended with blood at our own doorstep. It was tragic enough Gauri was killed, she was shamelessly trolled even after her death. India sunk to a new low as far as journalists’ safety was concerned.”

An interesting detail the film stresses upon is that 70 percent of journalists who get killed, are not killed in a crossfire while covering conflict or war, but are actually hunted down and killed for covering corruption, and doing investigative stories. “In our documentary, I was very keen to touch on the role that women journalists had played in the Panama Papers investigation, specially since in India the investigation had been led by Ritu Sarin at the Indian Express,” says Nupur Basu. She found out that one third of the 300 global journalists who were part of the Panama Papers team were women. “Such a high participation of women in such a number crunching story would have been impossible a decade ago,” she adds.

According to Nupur, investigative journalism is in peril with corrupt politicians and arms dealers mercilessly trying to get rid of those who try to expose them. However, she says, “more and more journalists, women journalists in particular, are keen to push the boundaries of investigative journalism. In India too we have seen the proof of that in recent times.”

Nupur Basu, an independent journalist started the profession in the early eighties in The Indian Express, says, “there is no question that you had to show more grit, determination and hunger for your story and profession than did your male colleagues. There is a sea-change now, three and half decades later and the composition of the newsrooms have changed to favour women at least in the English media. But women journalists are still second choice for managements when they pick editors.

That is tragic.”

In conclusion, to those women who aspire to take up the profession, Nupur says, “In Velvet Revolution you will see that all the women journalists who are there from Syria, Afghanistan, Cameroon, India, UK, Bangladesh, USA will tell you that they will not exchange their profession for any other despite all the threats and dangers they face. My advice to aspiring women journalists would be - come join this profession in large numbers and pursue meaningful investigations with the sole purpose of truth telling.”