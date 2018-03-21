BENGALURU: Motorcycle accidents on an average claimed the life of one person in every three days in Bengaluru in the past three years. Helmetless driving continues to be one of the leading causes for the death of two-wheeler riders in accidents. Despite awareness and events such as World Head Injury Awareness day observed on March 20 every year, thousands of cases of driving without helmet continue to be filed on a daily basis by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). They have filed a combined total of 95 lakh cases against riders and pillion riders without helmet in the past three years.

Fear of traffic cops keeps fatalities in check

The number of two-wheeler deaths has seen a marked decline of late, all thanks to the penalisation tactic and increased traffic in the city. According to data available, the number of deaths of two-wheeler riders in accidents dipped from 184 in 2016 to 144 in 2017. As many as 177 two-wheeler riders had died due to accidents in 2015. The number of fatal accident cases also declined during the period. While 172 fatal accidents were reported in 2015, it was 136 last year.

Though the number of fatal cases has decreased during the period, there was a steady increase in the number of non-fatal cases and injuries associated with the accidents. Total number of persons injured increased from 1,197 in 2015 to 1,289 in 2017, along with the number of cases, which swelled from 1,039 in 2015 to 1,111 in 2017.

Crackdown on those not wearing helmets

Hundreds of two-wheeler riders dangerously evade the police to avoid paying fines for not wearing helmets everyday, especially in regions located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Yet over the past three years - from January 1, 2015 to February 28, 2018 - BTP has filed a combined total of 95,11,354 complaints (58,84,891 cases of rider without helmet and 36,26,463 cases of pillion rider without helmet).Along with the recent drive to ensure ISI quality helmets, experts believe that the measures have contributed to better safety of two-wheeler riders. The highest number of cases for such violations were filed last year, with 37,19,640 cases (20.19 lakh for rider without helmet and 16.99 lakh for pillion rider without helmet).