BENGALURU: A gang of seven men who barged into a house at Shabarinagar in Kothanur police station limits, threatened a 40-year-old woman and her two sons and decamped with gold valuables worth Rs 3 lakh.

The dacoity was reported in the house of Anitha, who is a teacher in a private school in Hegdenagar. Anitha was staying with her two sons aged 14 and 15 years, and her 19-year-old nephew. Her husband, a software engineer, works in Mumbai and visits the family once a month.

Police said someone rang the bell around 8 pm and Anitha opened the door. A gang of seven men barged inside the house and locked the door. While some gang members threatened Anitha at knifepoint, others tied the sons and locked them up in a room. Then, they started searching for valuables in the house and found 100 grams of gold worth around Rs 3 lakh.

“Before leaving the house with the stolen gold jewels, they locked up Anitha and her nephew — who had just returned home as the dacoits were leaving — in the room where her sons were tied. It all happened in 15 minutes and Anitha raised an alarm to alert her neighbours.

Later, after she was freed by the neighbours, she informed the police about the incident. As per her information, out of the seven men, four were wearing masks and all were speaking in Hindi and Kannada,” the police said.The police are gathering information about the similar incidents in the past and are also verifying CCTV footage. A case has been registered in Kothanur police station.