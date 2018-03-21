BENGALURU: Bellandur police are investigating into the case of alleged kidnapping of a 28-year-old teacher and have gathered information of the vehicle used by the accused. Two teams have been sent to Krishnagiri and Dharampuri to nab the accused.A senior police officer said, “The movements of the car were found in CCTV footage near Attibele and the gang escaped to Tamil Nadu. It is too early to share details as it would affect the investigation. Meanwhile, the victim is not ready to give a statement as her mother is not allowing her to talk to the police. She needs counselling and we are doing our best to get information of the accused, who had kidnapped her. However, medical officers are yet to reveal whether she was sexually assaulted or not.”

On late Sunday evening, the victim was kidnapped when she was walking near her apartment. She was found unconscious in a vacant site on Kasavanahalli main road near Bellandur. The resident, who had witnessed the incident, called the police control room to alert while chasing the car used by the alleged abductors. However, her mother told the police that there was no such incident and she had left with someone after quarrelling in the house and had turned up herself later. Police are still puzzled about the behaviour of the victim’s family, especially their reaction to the case. Interestingly, while a few eyewitnesses have reported seeing her forcibly being taken away by the abductors even as the victim resisted in vain, the victim’s mother insists that there was no abduction.

When TNIE contacted the victim’s mother, she was furious and said she did not want to comment about anything related to the case. Bellandur police, too, are ready to take up a suo motu case, but cannot proceed without cooperation from the victim, who seems to be under pressure from her mother not to speak about this case.