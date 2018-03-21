BENGALURU: Two-wheelers across the city are at risk the most, when it comes to accidents involving public transport buses, a new study has shown. The study, which gathered accident data from six state-run public transport undertakings across south and central India, showed that 67% of all fatal crashes involved two-wheelers or pedestrians. For the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), motorcycle fatalities comprised 50% of all fatalities from accidents in 2015-16.

The report, published by UL, a safety science company along with the World Resources Institute (WRI), has analysed crash data from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, the North-East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, the BMTC, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Madras Transport Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking.

The MTC had the highest number of fatal crashes per 10 million kilometres at 3.22, while KSRTC came a close second with 2.8. The BMTC and BEST had the lowest number of crashes with 1.37 and 1.24 respectively. A majority of fatal accidents involving two-wheelers, almost 70% of them resulting from crashes involving the corners of the bus with the driver’s corner (front, right), often saw the most impact. For pedestrians, fatal accidents occurred the most at the front left corner of the bus.