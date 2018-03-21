BENGALURU:Do the Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore and his queen plan to send their son Aadyaveer to a private school, or a government-run one?”

This was one of the tough and quirky questions children of Byatarayanapura Government Higher Primary School in Banshankari Stage I posed to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, when they were here to inaugurate a library in their school.

Yaduveer replied, “We still have not thought about it”.The children with their bright, inquisitive minds were clearly the stars at the opening of the first Jnanalaya, a library, by Kalisu Foundation. This Mysuru-based NGO is on a mission to open 100 such libraries across the state.

There were fun questions from them too. Why have you not come in the Maharaja’s dress, they asked Yaduveer. He, dressed in a shirt and waistcoat, replied, “I wear it only during rituals”. Why are there no soldiers around you? “It was not required today and I am very much a common man”. What are your hobbies? “Running and reading books”.

To the Trishika, they asked questions about moving cities. What is the difference you found between Rajasthan and Mysuru? She replied, “Food and weather”. How is it being the wife of a king? “It is just the same, I am one of you”. Founder and CEO of Kalisu Foundation, MM Nikhilesh, said that they are happy to have started operations in the city since there is a “tremendous” requirement for such libraries in schools here. Yaduveer expressed happiness at having inaugurated this facility in the school. “I am sure more schools in Bengaluru can benefit from this and hope that corporates will back this initiative,” he said.