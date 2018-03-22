BENGALURU:Going high-tech to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Clearance Certificate (CC) for buildings in lesser time, Karnatate State Fire and Emergency Services will be releasing an integrated online mobile application on Friday.

Agni-2 has features of automatic scrutiny of building plan drawings to check and verify aspects related to zonal regulation and byelaws in force in the urban local area, structural requirements in the building as per National Building Code (NBC) 2016 norms and immovable and movable fire-fighting equipment requirements as prescribed in the NBC 2016.

It will be a comprehensive mobile application for conducting site inspections which doesn’t need any manual intervention for uploading of the site inspection report. The app extends its functions for measurements and other related aspects of inspection. It employs digital signature and QR code on the approved certificate, and the applicants can download the same directly from the site post the sanction.