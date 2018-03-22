BENGALURU: The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has raided the Bethel Nursing College located at Nandini Layout in the city which had allegedly fabricated documents and created fake marks cards of an Iranian student.

Following the recent media reports and complaints filed by the Iranian student through Iran Embassy against the college, FRRO officials raided the college on Tuesday and seized several documents.

A student from Iran had filed a complaint before the principal secretary of the state department of medical education alleging that the college had fabricated her marks cards and cheated her. “We got to know about it when the student approached us seeking an exam admission ticket. We told the student that the university will not issue her admission ticket as her admission was not approved. Following this, she filed a complaint through the Iran Embassy,” explained a senior official of the university.

Meanwhile, following the complaint forwarded by the department, the university constituted an internal committee to visit the college and inspect it. When the committee seized some documents along with a hard disk, the college made a counter attack by filing a theft case against the committee members. However, in turn, the university also filed a cheating case against the college.

Following the FIR filed by RGUHS against Hosmat Group of Institutions and Bethel Institute of Nursing Sciences Bengaluru, the Hosmat Group which runs a Hospital (Hosmat Hospital) communicated to the university that it is no way related to the nursing college.“We have received a communication from Hosmat hospital against which we have filed FIR is nothing to do with them,” mentioned official from university.