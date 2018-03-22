BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police cracked the murder of a 47-year-old man by arresting his 37-year-old wife and son on Wednesday. The arrested are Uma and her 17-year-old-son. The deceased is Ganesh.

According to police, on January 21, Uma and her son and filed a complaint with Vijaynagar police stating that they had been to Shivamogga, Uma’s hometown and upon returning, they saw Ganesh brutally assaulted and killed.

But investigations revealed that on January 18, Ganesh came home under the influence of alcohol and picked up a fight with Uma over a trivial issue. In a fit of rage, Uma assaulted Ganesh with a machete and killed him.They have been sent to judicial custody.