BENGALURU: The Byatarayanapura police have cracked the murder of a 26-year-old woman and have arrested three persons including a neighbour of the woman. Investigations revealed that it was a murder for gain and the accused persons’ addiction to drugs and the need for money led them to commit the offence.

The accused are Girish alias Bande Giri (20), a resident of Anchepalya on Mysuru Road, Ashish Kumar (21) of Kempegowdanagar and Ashok (24), a resident of Rudrappa Garden at Vittal Nagar in Chamrajpet.

Kavita, wife of Shivaram, a worker in a plywood manufacturing unit in Nayandahalli, was found murdered with her throat slit in her house at Kasturbanagar in Byatarayanapura police station limits on March 1 morning. The police had formed special teams to crack the case and preliminary probe established that it was a murder for gain as valuables worth around `1.5 lakh was stolen from the house.

As part of the probe, several persons were questioned and based on clues and technical evidence, the main accused Girish was picked up for questioning. “When interrogated, he confessed that he and two other accused persons were addicted to ganja, alcohol and other vices and were in need of money. Thus, the trio decided to commit dacoity. Girish proposed that his old neighbour Shivaram was financially sound. He was also constructing a new house and they would get good money if they struck at his house.

The other two also agreed to this. After watching the movements of Shivaram’s family members, they decided to strike in the morning, as his wife would be alone. Accordingly they entered the house around 9.30 am, murdered the woman and decamped with some gold jewels,” the police said.“Accused Girish and Ashish have criminal cases against them in five police stations in the city and were out on bail,” the police added.