BENGALURU: With the IPL nearing, Bengalureans have found a new slogan of sorts to rally behind their team while having a lot of fun at the same time. Ee Sala Cup Namade has caught fire all over social media - Twitteratti have been exhibiting their sense of humour with funny memes and tweets with #EesalaCupNamde. YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat on the other hand are filled with videos, spoofs, dubmashes.

Though no one knows who coined this tagline, Bengalureans seem to have gone gaga over it. It has become so popular that even RCB has used it as its slogan this IPL season.There are over five online pages in the same name and all of them have thousands of likes and shares. With only a few days to the big day, many social media enthusiasts are coming up with unique ideas around this slogan.

On YouTube, the Tagaru version of Ee Sala Cup Namde has managed to get over 50K views. The Baahubali spoof featuring Bhallaladeva’s coronation ceremony from Baahubali 2 with Prabhas portrayed as Virat Kohli in this video has become very popular. The video shows Prabhas promising to bring the cup to the crowd i.e. Bengalureans. Priya Prakash Varrier’s famou wink video has also been spoofed as ‘Oru Cup Story’, which has got over one lakh views. Then there is a video showing Arjun Reddy bashing up non-RCB fans.

In one of the videos, a bunch of hostel students are seen celebrating Ugadi in front of an RCB poster and shouting the slogan. In another video, students have written ‘RCB Ee Sala Cup Namde’ on the blackboard and are seen shouting the same inside their classroom when a lecturer is about to begin class.

A group of students from University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK have made a video on the cup and it has gone viral. Bsc Agriculture second year student Anirudh Bhat has acted and directed it and his friend Suraj Chiniwal has scored music for it.

Many short filmmakers too are enchasing on the hype. Shravan Narayan Aital of NamduK channel says, “Based on a real life incident we are coming up with a four minute video on how a man uses the Inception (the movie) technique to send his wife home so that he can watch IPL in peace. The video ends with the popular catchline.”

Naati Factory YouTube channel’s shows a fight between computer science and mechanical engineering students from the film Kirik Party. Vinay Pampapathi of the channel says, “It released only two days ago and has reached over 12 lakh people. Over 8k people have shared the video. The official page of RCB too has shared our video. We are now motivated to work on similar content till the season ends.”

There are also cases where the catchline has been repeated not just in context of the IPL. “It’s fun because it fetches comment more likes. Sometimes the number of likes is more than that for the posts itself,” says Sumith of Vijaya College who says he comments Ee Sala Cup Namde at least five times a day on different posts.

Too much is too bad!

Nograj aka actor Danish Sait, who has started shooting for a fan-engagement activity called the RCB insider, says, “Ee Sala Cup Namde sounds so positive and I must say we have started on a very energetic note this season. But recently I saw a video of an accident and a man has commented using the catchline out of the blue. This is insane. This isn’t right. We have to learn the draw the line. You just can’t write it anywhere just because it is a viral slogan.” When asked if the slogan is part of the insider video, he says, “It’s too early to comment. We’ll know depending on how the season goes and progresses.”

‘Shouting Ee Sala Cup Namde’

Akin to public gathering and shouting trends like the Bol Na Aunty and Pyar Ek Dhoka events, Troll Haiklu is organising something similar. Admin of the page Tejas says, “We are organising an RCB themed party before the IPL season begins. During the party, all of us are going to shout ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ at regular intervals. Many people have signed up already. More details will be out soon”