BENGALURU: Out the Rs 492.87 crore sanctioned by the Railway Board for the third and fourth lines of the Cantonment-Krishnarajapuram-Whitefield route, a sum of Rs 361.62 crore has been allocated for civil works only. TNIE has gained access to a copy of the letter issued by the Railway Board on Tuesday (March 20) to the General Manager, South Western Railway in Hubballi. The break-up allocated for costs other than civil works runs as follows: Rs 99.94 crore for signalling and telecommunication, D2.79 crore for electrical (ground level) and Rs 28.22 crore for electrical (overhead).

With funding already approved by the Railway Board, land acquisition would also not be an issue between Cantonment and Whitefield, say top railway officials. “We have 100 acres of railway land presently on the route. The two railway lines presently running pass only through our land,” said a senior railway official.

There will be just one acre of additional land that requires to be acquired from private parties, another official specified. “We do not perceive any major problems on that front,” he said.

The land aspect was taken into account before the route was decided in 2017 since the huge problems with land only ensured that the route between Bengaluru City and Whitefield could not be taken up, he added.

The work on the line can start immediately, the official said. While the official release hinted it could be even ready within two years, the official mentioned, “It will take us a minimum of three years to complete the line.”

It will definitely help the Division to run more suburban services and long distance trains when completed thereby decongesting Yesvantpur and Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway stations to some extent.

“It will become part of the dedicated corridor of the first phase of suburban railway when the 142 kms network is ready,” he added.