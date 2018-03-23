BENGALURU: After four days of the raid on the premises of six government officials, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed lakhs of rupees, gold, silver as well as assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. However, more is likely to be unearthed since the raids, which began on March 20, are still on. The ACB issued an official statement on Thursday

One of the officials to be raided was Vijayakumar Mashetty, Assistant Executive Engineer, Karanja Canal Scheme, Sub Division-04, Bhalki Camp in Humnabad of Bidar district. In his premises the ACB found 4.99 kg gold, 9.49 kg silver, Rs 52.74 lakh as bank deposits, Rs 47.02 in cash and household articles worth Rs 27.99 lakh.

Mashetty also owned two houses and 10 flats. He also owns a Bolero jeep and two bikes.In another case, the ACB raided Gopalakrishna, Joint Director of Davanagere Harihara Town Development Authority and found 1.760kg gold and Rs 48.59 lakh in his bank account. He has two houses, three sites, a Swift car and two bikes.

Kiran Subbarao Bhat, Assistant Executive Engineer, Belagavi Mahanagara Palike, was in possession of gold weighing 1.261kg, 5.826 kg silver, Rs 37.11 lakh deposit in different bank accounts, two flats in Bengaluru and a flat and a house in Belagavi. He also owned a Honda Jazz car and two bikes.

Thippeswamy, Assistant Commissioner, Tumakuru Sub Division, owned two houses, 24 sites, and a flat in Bengaluru. He also had 495gm gold, 1.914kg silver, an Innova car, a Swift car and two bikes, Rs 17.33 lakh deposit in bank; Rs 11.82 lakh worth of household articles.

Sripathi Doddalingannanavar, Deputy Chief-Security and Vigilance Officer, NEKSRTC, Kalaburagi, has 13.58 acres of agricultural land. He has paid advance to buy another 32.17 acres of agri land in Belagavi. This apart, he owns a house, 10 sites and Rs 12.47 lakh in his bank account.

Lastly, Keerthi Jain, Revenue Inspector, Kalasa Hobli in Chikkamagaluru district, owned 9.34 acres in Kalasa and two cars.The ACB stated that the case of disproportionate assets was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.