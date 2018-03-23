BENGALURU: CBI has questioned prime accused Bhoopesh Kumar Jain-- promoter and director of Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd -- and his wife Neeta Jain, also a director, here on Thursday with regard to the alleged loan fraud of Rs 824.15 crore. According to CBI sources, Bhoopesh Kumar and Neeta were let off after questioning on the condition that they appear before them whenever required.

CBI in Bengaluru has registered a case against Bhoopesh, Neeta, Tejraj Achha, partner of Achha Assosicates, Ajay Kumar Jain, partner of Ajay and Co, and Sumit Kedia, partner of AK Lunawath and Associates. All the accused are based in Chennai. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, forging and criminal misconduct.

According to the CBI case, the Chennai-based Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd had defrauded the SBI-led consortium of 14 banks of Rs 824.15 crore. The firm made gold jewellery which was marketed under the brand name ‘Krizz’. The company’s account was declared fraud and non-performing asset in 2017-18 by various lending banks.