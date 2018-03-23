BENGALURU:Officials of the Customs Department at the Kempegowda International Airport have arrested four persons in separate cases and seized gold worth over Rs 93 lakhs in the last four days. Gold weighing 728 gms worth Rs 22.80 lakhs was detected and recovered from Nalakam Paramba Mohammed Rafeeque (27) on Wednesday, when he arrived by flight from Dubai.

In a similar case, gold weighing 1003.56 gms worth Rs 31.46 lakhs was detected and seized from Mustsfa Pallipurayl (38), who had come from Sharjah and landed at KIA on Tuesday. Also, Jamaludeen (40) arrived from Dubai on Tuesday and was arrested for possession of one kg of gold worth Rs 31.35 lakh.

The officials foiled an attempt of smuggling of gold to the tune of 217 gm worth Rs 6.80 lakhs and arrested Shamsudheen (34) of Kozhikode, who had arrived from Dubai at KIA on Sunday. The officials detained him after profiling.