BENGALURU: Even after four months, Anekal police, who are investigating a case of gang rape on a 23-year-old girl, are yet to come to a conclusion whether she was sexually assaulted or not.A senior police officer on Thursday said, “So far, no clues have been established about the attackers. We are waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory report. We were informed that the report would be sent within two months after the experts collect samples in December.

But, almost three months later, no report has reached us. We are yet to decide about filing a chargesheet before the court. All possible investigations into the case have been done so far. But we failed to gather any clues about the gang, except three locals who were arrested for pushing her out of the premise. They are out on bail now.

On November 23, 2017, the girl was raped by a gang of bike-borne men at the abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village near Anekal. The victim clearly made a statement before the magistrate that she was sexually assaulted by a gang of six men.

“Police did not bother to prepare sketches of the suspects even after the victim revealed the proper identity of some of the men who were wearing ear rings” said Jyothi A, president of National federation of Indian women, Karnataka.

A senior officer from FSL in Madiwala said that it depends on the case and the kind of samples that are being analysed to send a report to the police. It is not mandatory to send a report within two or three months. Sometimes, police may not reveal the report even if they have received it. “It should not take more than two weeks for the report to be given,” he said.

Dr K P Shubhakar, Forensic Physician NHS Tayside and Police Scotland, opined, “When a rape victim is sent for a medical examination with an alleged history of rape which has occurred in the past 7 days, the medical examination should happen immediately. The purpose of the examination is to first document injuries on her body and then to examine her private parts and collect forensic samples in the form of DNA swabs, depending on the history.”