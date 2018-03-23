Bengaluru: Incomplete flyover inaugurated
By Express News Service | Published: 23rd March 2018 02:27 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd March 2018 02:27 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Just days after the Chief Minister inaugurated the Hennur flyover and an alternative road to the Airport, both of which were unfinished, officials have inaugurated yet another incomplete flyover at Laggere. With elections round the corner, officials have been on an inauguration spree with 83 development projects inaugurated in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency on Thursday alone.
Development Minister K J George, MLA Munirathna, MP D K Suresh and other officials inaugurated these works. Asphalt is still being laid on part of Lakshmi Devi Nagar flyover on Leggare Outer
Ring Road.