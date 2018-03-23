BENGALURU: Two men, including a driver, were killed on the spot after a speeding Canter rammed into their bike on Nelamangala highway near Dobbspet on Thursday. The deceased are Jagadish P J (33), a truck driver and Srinivas Nayak,(31), a mason. The duo were residents of Dobbspet. Jagadish was riding the bike and Nayak was riding as a pillion. The bikers were thrown in the air due to the impact and the pillion rider was ran over by the goods vehicle.