BENGALURU : There were several roadblocks in my quest to find the most pointlessly-fun game ever. I got sidetracked by some genuinely cool games with a great story — like Rockstar’s Bully and Borderlands. I was inspired by Broforce and other destructive platformers. I even explored the world of silent and beautiful indie games. All in the while, my real goal was different — it was the search for the elusive pointless-fun game. The only genres that have come close to meeting this unattainable standard of pointlessness were the simulators.

Enter Beast Battle Simulator, it may not be the best — but it is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. It allows you to mount a canon on top of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and let a warthog hold a laser gun. The game allows you the savage thrill of fixing a flamethrower on the head of a Dragon, and mini-guns on the wings of a phoenix. With a good selection of beasts, small animals, human warriors (do you want to see a brachiosaurus fight with a medieval knight?) and war machinery, the game allows you to soar in the wings of a phoenix and feel satisfied as it rains lasers on an oncoming battalion of pigs.

Apart from the multiple terrains to choose from in the sandbox mode (where you can play Beast Soccer), the game also has Onslaught and Challenge modes. Since the simulator is physics-based with some emergent characteristics — we get to see the different, gory ways of limbs dismemberment when a Spinosaurus’ tail meets a group of penguins holding bombs.

The only problem is that the battle gets over way too fast. I spent about 15 minutes carefully picking out what I thought was an equally matched army for both sides in the Sandbox mode (the trick is to maintain an ideal T-Rex to Dragon ratio). But the chaos reigned for all of 10 seconds. By the time I targeted the faithful wolf’s laser gun at an oncoming black bear, the rest of my kangaroo army had already lost their limbs kicking the T-Rex and blasted into gory little particles — costing me the battle. But I continued playing, because I wanted to pit gazelles against sharks next time around.