With over 20 years of unbeatable track of service to tourists, over 1.2 lac satisfied customers and 70-plus different packages, Anand Vihari Package Tours is a passionate travel specialist for creating group packages & customised tours to inspiring destinations. Its founder director, D B Ravindranath speaks to City Express about the beginning, the completion of 20 years this year and the new trends in the travel industry.

How has you journey been in the travel and tourism industry so far? What are your USPs?

As a family business, we have improved our services to meet travelers’ specific needs. This is our 20th year of dedicated services.We are constantly circling the globe in order to provide the best package. Keeping all our promises from the beginning to the end, our tours are personalized well-planned with a team of committed staff. We have organized tours to many reputed clubs like, Rotary and Lion club members, corporate officers, school and colleges. We have executive special tour packages according to choice and budget.

We provide accompanying escorts from Bengaluru, pick ups from guides, all inclusions as per itinerary, halts at selected hotels and bi-lingual local guides. All transfers are by AC Executive Coaches. We also assist for Visa and Passports.

What are the changes that you have seen in travel trends of Bengalureans?

Earlier, people preferred more of South Indian tours from Bengaluru. But now, with increased spending capacity, people are opting for shorter tours on their own. For tougher tours like North India , Amarnath or Chardham, they still come to us.

Which are the destinations that are in great demand, abroad and within the country?

Destinations in demand include Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Europe, and China. Bhutan is also showing great promise. In India, Leh-Ladakh has improved after Shimla-Manali.

Do you think Indian tourism is keeping pace with other destinations abroad, in terms of branding and infrastructure?

Tours to foreign destinations have multiplied comparatively. Singapore, China, UAE are more in demand unlike in India, where lesser known places within country in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc are still not developed. Even the tourism department is not aggressive i promoting. The infrastructure in such places are not proper.

How has the GST regime affected your business?

To improve tourism in the country which pays more revenue from domestic and international tourists, GST of 5% may be waived for package tour operators, as they pay the GST to all his purchases such as transportation, hotel and restaurant which is higher than 5%,. GST will become double taxing to the tourists and reduces their interest

Is there any association which is backing your concerns?

There is no association existing in Karnataka for package tour operators and many issues are put across to authorities. It is a big lacuna that exists in State Tour Operatoir segment.