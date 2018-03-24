BENGALURU: This year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations that started from Friday, is a ray of hope for some in the city. It is a stepping stone for those who want better jobs, a need to get their Driving Licence for a few others, while for others it's the joy of learning.On Friday, some 'special' candidates attempted their SSLC final exams along with regular students. They were excited as they in their thirties appeared for the exams and sat in a classroom for three long hours after many years. This list of people included homemakers, cab drivers, people running small businesses and differently-abled.

some of the ‘special’ candidates who appeared for the exam on day one

Merry Rosy

31-year-old Merry Rosy decided to appear for the exams during her pregnancy in order to start a career. She has a 15-day-old baby now. “I am a homemaker but I need to go out and work due to personal reasons. All these years I never thought of clearing SSLC. I discontinued my schooling in Class 9. But, now I feel I should achieve something,” she adds.

Abdhul Raheem

Abdhul Raheem (30), attempted the exams after a long break. He discontinued his schooling in Class 4. Abdhul needs an SSLC certificate to fly abroad and get a better job. “I have been studying for five hours every day for the the last 10 months. A government school teacher near my house motivated me to appear for the exams and I am confident of clearing it,” he says.

Kusuma Kumari

Kusuma Kumari, a 32-year-old who works as an attender at a government school, appeared for her Class 10 exams along with her daughter. Both had studied for it together. Sharing her experience, she said, “The feel of studying itself gives me happiness. I decided to appear for the exams to get a better job. I want to become an Anganawadi teacher but for that I need to clear SSLC exams.” The mother-daughter duo used to wake up around 4am to study. “I find Mathematics tough, while my daughter struggles with Hindi. I am eager to see my SSLC pass certificate,” said Kusuma. Years ago, she discontinued her studies in Class 9.

Kumar

For 30-year-old Kumar, clearing SSLC exams is important to get a Driving Licence (DL) to drive heavy vehicles. “I operate my own cab. I want to get my DL to drive heavy vehicles,” explained Kumar. He said that he was excited and it was fun to write exams after such a long time. He had discontinued his studies when he was in Class 3.

Karthik

With the aim of becoming an IAS officer, visually challenged Karthik T (27), decided to appear for SSLC exams after many years. He has studied till Class 3. “Everybody is educated in my family except me. My younger brother is doing his PUC and my sister is studying in Class 6. After all these years, I felt I shouldn’t sit idle and decided to crack SSLC and attempt the UPSC exams,” he explained.