BENGALURU: From installing a crocodile figure in the middle of a potholled road in the city to fashioning Yamaraj’s mouth from an open manhole, Baadal Nanjundaswamy has always used humour and art to point to civic agencies’ failings. This time, he will be working his talent to celebrate children’s optimistic spirit. Baadal is to work with CRY, to create a work that discusses child rights, and it will be on display today at Forum Mall, Koramangala. This is to mark the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 every year.

“The artwork depicts two children doing very simple things, one painting and the other one playing with blocks. It’s to portray how children are happy with simple things in life and need so little to make them content,” he says. “We adults can easily help make a difference in their lives. All we need to do is see them and work with them.”This work will reflect an optimistic outlook, which is a turn away from Baadal’s sarcastic commentary. “My work is generally a mic to voice the problems in society. But in this case, I’m looking at the world with optimism,” he says.

“With the artwork of two children going about their regular day, I want us to think about the less fortunate. These simple things may be a luxury they cannot dream about, because they are shackled by child labour or child marriage.”The city-based artiste, who is known for his surreal works on the streets, says that he is inspired by Salvador Dali and Vincent Van Gogh. “I like Van Gogh’s discipline. His life was full ups and downs; he only sold one painting throughout his life but despite that he continued painting due to his passion and discipline. I think with Dali, his ideas and his style of painting – magical realism is something that intrigues me,” he says.