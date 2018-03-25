BENGALURU: In a case of attention diversion, unidentified people made away with Rs 4.5 lakh in cash belonging to a civil contractor in Vijaynagar on Friday. However, police found no CCTV footage in the locality. It is said that similar incidents have taken place in the area earlier and police suspect that habitual offenders are involved the crime as they have a professional modus operandi. The complainant Jagadish V, a resident of Attiguppe in Banashankari, had withdrawn money from a private bank and kept it in his car. Around 2.45 pm, he was having lunch in the rear seat while his driver was sitting in the front seat.

A man who approached them, diverted his attention saying that one of the rear wheels was punctured. They both got down from the car and found the tyre punctured. By the time the tried to get tools from the boot space, the unidentified man had escaped with the cash bag kept on the seat. They immediately called the police control room before approaching Vijaynagar police.

Jagadish had carried Rs 2 lakh cash from his home before reaching the bank located in Vijaynagar. He had then withdrawn Rs 2.5 lakhs from the bank to pay salaries of his employers. However, police have ruled out the role of his driver and are yet to verify CCTV footage from the bank which was closed for two days for the weekend. It is also not clear that whether the miscreants came on a vehicle. Passersby too did not notice any suspects.